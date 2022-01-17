KBC Group NV Sells 315,988 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 81.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,988 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.30.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $225,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,302,017 shares of company stock worth $396,912,545. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

