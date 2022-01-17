Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 6 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,427.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

