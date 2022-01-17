Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KELYB stock remained flat at $$18.47 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

