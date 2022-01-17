KeyCorp Comments on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.25 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.