KeyCorp Cuts Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $7.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of KLTR opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.