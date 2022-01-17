KeyCorp Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $275.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.59.

NYSE AVB opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $159.68 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

