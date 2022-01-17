KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $135.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.52.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

