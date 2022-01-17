KeyCorp Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.89.

NYSE FIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $273,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

