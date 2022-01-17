Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Up 91.5% in December

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KVSC remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,110. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

