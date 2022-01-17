Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 876,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Kimco Realty worth $40,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.01 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $25.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.