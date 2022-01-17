King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. King DAG has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $202,800.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00057641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.