King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 395 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $98.59 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.45, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.27.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

