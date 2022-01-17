King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 565 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

