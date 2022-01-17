King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 791,819 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 791,819 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Alphatec worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.21 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jason Hochberg bought 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.