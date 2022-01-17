King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.85 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 872.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $526.74 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

