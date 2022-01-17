King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 170.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

