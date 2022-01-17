King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 215,313 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK opened at $16.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.