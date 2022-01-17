Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS KTYCF opened at $1.99 on Monday. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. cut their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

