KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. KL Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

