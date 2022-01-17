KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INKA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,700. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

