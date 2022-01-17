K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.07 ($15.99).

SDF opened at €17.97 ($20.42) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a fifty-two week high of €17.58 ($19.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.51 and a 200-day moving average of €13.75.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

