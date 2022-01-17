KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

