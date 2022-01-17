Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 77.9% in December

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KCCFF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,120. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
