Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 77.9% in December

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KCCFF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,120. Kutcho Copper has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.