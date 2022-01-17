Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

