Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,459,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 151,761 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Las Vegas Sands worth $785,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

