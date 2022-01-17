Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) versus Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Financial Contrast

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Laureate Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Laureate Education and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.02 billion 2.11 -$613.33 million $2.78 4.28 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.06 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Zhangmen Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Laureate Education.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 50.75% -21.24% -9.56% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laureate Education and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Laureate Education currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.61%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 677.20%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions. The Andean segment includes institutions in Chile and Peru. The Online & Partnerships segment consists of online institutions that offer profession-oriented degree programs through Walden University, University of Liverpool, and University of Roehampton. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

