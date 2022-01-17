Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

