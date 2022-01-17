Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NYSE:LICY opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

