Lido DAO Token (LDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00005089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00071639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.21 or 0.07531215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,980.83 or 0.99636124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.