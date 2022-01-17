LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in December

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 15th total of 368,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

MSIXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

