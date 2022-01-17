Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $154,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

