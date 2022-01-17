Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

