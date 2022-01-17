LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE RAMP opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

