LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives $9.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveVox by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

LVOX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 112,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,160. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

