Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 279,013 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

