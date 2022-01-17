Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $900.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZAGY. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

