Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYTE opened at $17.98 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

