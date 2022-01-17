Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $188.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

