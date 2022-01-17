Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,912 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,408,000 after buying an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 402,039 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 284,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $55.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

