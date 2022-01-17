Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.60% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period.

SNDX opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

