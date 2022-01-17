Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 511 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.39% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $90.84 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

