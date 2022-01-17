Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 5,563 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after acquiring an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

