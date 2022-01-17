Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956,416 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.0% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,373,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 509,635 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.