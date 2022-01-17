Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,850 Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $8.44 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

