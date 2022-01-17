Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invacare worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Invacare by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

