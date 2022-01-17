Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $176.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average is $233.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

