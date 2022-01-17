Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.