Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,379 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,115 shares of company stock worth $11,835,741. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

