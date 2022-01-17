Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 13,313 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zynga by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,044,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Zynga by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zynga by 279.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 859,742 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 55.2% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

