Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 26,700 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

